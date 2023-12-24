Sign up
358 / 365
Christmas Tree
My one and only shopping centre Christmas tree this year
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
98% complete
Tags
tree
christmas
christmas tree
Babs
Well done. Our shopping centre Christmas trees don't look as good as this one.
December 23rd, 2023
