Previous
359 / 365
Merry Christmas
The Advent puzzle is complete.
Merry Christmas everyone.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Tags
christmas
,
jigsaw
,
advent puzzle
Call me Joe
ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours🎄❤️
December 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely puzzle. Wishing you a ver merry Christmas.
December 24th, 2023
