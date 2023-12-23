Previous
Colourful and bright gifts by kjarn
357 / 365

Colourful and bright gifts

My teeny pile of gifts.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely wrapping! That's quite the haul!
December 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@marlboromaam only six presents for my daughters family
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise