Vivid by kjarn
Vivid

Customs House in Sydney, all lit up for the Vivid festival
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
Oh wow, what a great capture of this vivid light show! It must be so amazing to walk around and see this all.
June 19th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Vivid indeed!
June 19th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
So dramatic
June 19th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca it's an amazing festival. Thank you for the fav
June 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wow !
June 19th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow knockout colours!
June 19th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@pamknowler amazing aren’t they. Thank you for the fav Pam
June 19th, 2023  
Babs ace
Definitely vivid what a great shot fav
June 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool colors!
June 19th, 2023  
