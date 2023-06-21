Sign up
172 / 365
Vivid 3
Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, all lit up for the Vivid festival
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4700
photos
110
followers
111
following
47% complete
View this month »
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th June 2023 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sydney
,
vivid
,
museum of contemporary art
Mags
ace
Fantastic! Must be a great photo op!
June 21st, 2023
Beth
ace
What an amazing festival, love the photos as I feel like I’m there.
June 21st, 2023
