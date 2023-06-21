Previous
Vivid 3 by kjarn
172 / 365

Vivid 3

Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, all lit up for the Vivid festival
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Mags ace
Fantastic! Must be a great photo op!
June 21st, 2023  
Beth ace
What an amazing festival, love the photos as I feel like I’m there.
June 21st, 2023  
