Vivid 5 by kjarn
174 / 365

Vivid 5

The Sydney Harbour Bridge all lit up for the Vivid festival
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
How magical this looks, beautiful night shot and lights.
June 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
June 23rd, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous! Maybe one day I will see the bridge myself! Now wouldn’t that be exciting!
June 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@pamknowler I certainly hope so Pam. That you for the fav
June 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow. Fabulous capture and colours.
June 23rd, 2023  
