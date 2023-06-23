Sign up
Previous
174 / 365
Vivid 5
The Sydney Harbour Bridge all lit up for the Vivid festival
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
5
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4702
photos
110
followers
111
following
47% complete
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th June 2023 7:59pm
sydney
,
vivid
,
sydney harbour bridge
Diana
ace
How magical this looks, beautiful night shot and lights.
June 23rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
June 23rd, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous! Maybe one day I will see the bridge myself! Now wouldn’t that be exciting!
June 23rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@pamknowler
I certainly hope so Pam. That you for the fav
June 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow. Fabulous capture and colours.
June 23rd, 2023
