Gingerbread Houses by kjarn
Gingerbread Houses

I love these beautiful houses in Amsterdam.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
bkb in the city
Beautiful architecture
July 31st, 2023  
@bkbinthecity thank you for the fav
July 31st, 2023  
Fisher Family
I like the way that each one is different in both shape and colour. A lovely shot!

Ian
July 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Great shapes, colours and reflections.
July 31st, 2023  
Kathy A
@fishers this is only a small section of a long row, all different
July 31st, 2023  
