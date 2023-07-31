Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
212 / 365
Gingerbread Houses
I love these beautiful houses in Amsterdam.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4740
photos
113
followers
113
following
58% complete
View this month »
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
31st July 2023 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
amsterdam
,
‘the
,
netherlands’
,
‘gingerbread
,
houses’
bkb in the city
Beautiful architecture
July 31st, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@bkbinthecity
thank you for the fav
July 31st, 2023
Fisher Family
I like the way that each one is different in both shape and colour. A lovely shot!
Ian
July 31st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes, colours and reflections.
July 31st, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@fishers
this is only a small section of a long row, all different
July 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian