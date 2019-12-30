Previous
trifecta by koalagardens
Photo 1737

trifecta

What a week - this is the same tree, taken through my kitchen window as the past 2 days. So 3 days in a row, 3 different koalas. This time it's Angel.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
Elyse Klemchuk
What a week is right! Hello, Angel!
December 30th, 2019  
