more kitchen window scenery by koalagardens
Photo 1736

more kitchen window scenery

Next morning, same tree, this time it's Jordan to start my day. That's doubling my luck isn't it?
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
Beryl Lloyd ace
You must have a very tasty breakfast tree by your kitchen window to entice your little friends to drop by to say good morning !
December 29th, 2019  
