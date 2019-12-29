Sign up
Photo 1736
more kitchen window scenery
Next morning, same tree, this time it's Jordan to start my day. That's doubling my luck isn't it?
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
2497
photos
213
followers
189
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
29th December 2019 4:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
jordan
,
koala
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
You must have a very tasty breakfast tree by your kitchen window to entice your little friends to drop by to say good morning !
December 29th, 2019
