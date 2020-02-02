Sign up
Photo 1771
one awake koala
Hugo, late afternoon a little more awake than they often look.
Thank you for the lovely support here and for enjoying the photos of one rare animal in this album.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
365
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
2nd February 2020 5:08pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
wildandfree
Shutterbug
ace
He sure has big hands. Looks like a very strong guy.
February 2nd, 2020
