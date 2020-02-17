Previous
all in a koala day by koalagardens
Photo 1786

all in a koala day

Smokey shows that koalas learn to sleep in these positions from an early age :)
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Joanne Diochon ace
He looks so cuddly except for those razor sharp claws on the left side of the picture.
February 17th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
He looks very comfy indeed. I've never asked Katrina, are koalas nocturnal or active only during daylight?
February 17th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
He's in his armchair! What a ripper photo. :)
February 17th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
"Hush a bye-baby in the tree top !!" So contented - fav
February 17th, 2020  
