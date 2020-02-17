Sign up
all in a koala day
Smokey shows that koalas learn to sleep in these positions from an early age :)
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4
4
2
365
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
14th February 2020 9:09am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
smokey
wildandfree
apmar20
Joanne Diochon
ace
He looks so cuddly except for those razor sharp claws on the left side of the picture.
February 17th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
He looks very comfy indeed. I've never asked Katrina, are koalas nocturnal or active only during daylight?
February 17th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
He's in his armchair! What a ripper photo. :)
February 17th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
"Hush a bye-baby in the tree top !!" So contented - fav
February 17th, 2020
