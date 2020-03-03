Sign up
Photo 1801
nestled in
Newman on the edge of the rainforest - it is wet again :)
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
newman
,
wildandfree
Shutterbug
ace
Newman actually looks comfortable there. Now we need the rain. We’re only about 45% of normal so far. What is normal anyway?
March 3rd, 2020
JackieR
ace
Rain hoorayyyyy!! Fed up with it yet???
March 3rd, 2020
