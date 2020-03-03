Previous
nestled in by koalagardens
nestled in

Newman on the edge of the rainforest - it is wet again :)
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Shutterbug ace
Newman actually looks comfortable there. Now we need the rain. We’re only about 45% of normal so far. What is normal anyway?
March 3rd, 2020  
JackieR ace
Rain hoorayyyyy!! Fed up with it yet???
March 3rd, 2020  
