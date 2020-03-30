Previous
as comfy as a tree branch by koalagardens
Photo 1828

as comfy as a tree branch

Not a care in the world - I just love the position of the legs and spread toes.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sally Ings
He looks perfectly relaxed and taking in a bit of sunshine.
March 30th, 2020  
Margo Sayer
Almost levitation! Great capture!
March 30th, 2020  
Diana
Awesome capture and fabulous light!
March 30th, 2020  
