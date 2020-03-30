Sign up
Photo 1828
as comfy as a tree branch
Not a care in the world - I just love the position of the legs and spread toes.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
30th March 2020 3:39pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
oaapr20
Sally Ings
ace
He looks perfectly relaxed and taking in a bit of sunshine.
March 30th, 2020
Margo Sayer
ace
Almost levitation! Great capture!
March 30th, 2020
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and fabulous light!
March 30th, 2020
