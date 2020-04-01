Previous
eye spy by koalagardens
eye spy

Look how Bullet is peeking through that leaf with his right eye - that tickled my funny bone and I felt this image was good for the new month theme of perspective
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

M. Brutus ace
Nice shot. Well titled.
April 1st, 2020  
