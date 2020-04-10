Previous
Decision time by koalagardens
Photo 1838

Decision time

Video bonus https://youtu.be/NY1ojL6g1oI
Thinking of everyone staying safe together at a distance.
10th April 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Julie Duncan
Adorable little face! :)
April 10th, 2020  
Julie Duncan
Cute video, too - I had no idea they could leap from trunk to trunk like that! I swear, their butts are the cutest butts in all creation! :)
April 10th, 2020  
JackieR
Those trees are huuuuuge, makes koala looks so small.
April 10th, 2020  
Shutterbug
Amazing. Loved the video. Bullet was so active. Don’t know how you keep up with camera on tripod in tow. Did you say before how/why Bullet’s ear became split?
April 10th, 2020  
