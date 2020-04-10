Sign up
Photo 1838
Decision time
Video bonus
https://youtu.be/NY1ojL6g1oI
Thinking of everyone staying safe together at a distance.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2714
photos
229
followers
201
following
503% complete
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1835
747
1836
37
748
1837
1838
749
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
9th April 2020 1:20pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
theme-perspectives
,
oaapr20
Julie Duncan
ace
Adorable little face! :)
April 10th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Cute video, too - I had no idea they could leap from trunk to trunk like that! I swear, their butts are the cutest butts in all creation! :)
April 10th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Those trees are huuuuuge, makes koala looks so small.
April 10th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Amazing. Loved the video. Bullet was so active. Don’t know how you keep up with camera on tripod in tow. Did you say before how/why Bullet’s ear became split?
April 10th, 2020
