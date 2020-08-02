Previous
that carefree feeling ... by koalagardens
that carefree feeling ...

Matilda is back after a few days away, she really should move in 🐨😊💜
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Pat Thacker
Yes she really should, she is gorgeous!
August 3rd, 2020  
Michelle
Such a beauty!
August 3rd, 2020  
Mave
Fantastic picture. Fav!
August 3rd, 2020  
KV ace
She looks likes she is asking a rhetorical question... "aren't I the cutest koala ever???"
August 3rd, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
August 3rd, 2020  
