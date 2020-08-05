Previous
who will come a waltzing Matilda? by koalagardens
Photo 1955

who will come a waltzing Matilda?

https://youtu.be/peVDbqai1wg
for the song challenge - this is another totally new koala, and he hasn't yet been named, but I figure he is hoping to waltz with our new Matilda.

For the song challenge I thought you might enjoy this version of our song, it is well worth a listen - the politically correct version!
PhylM-S ace
Another new buddy to spy and enjoy through your beautiful work!
August 6th, 2020  
Wylie ace
He does look like he's hatching a plan! Welcome newby. Maybe he's the Swagman!
August 6th, 2020  
