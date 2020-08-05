Sign up
Photo 1955
who will come a waltzing Matilda?
https://youtu.be/peVDbqai1wg
for the song challenge - this is another totally new koala, and he hasn't yet been named, but I figure he is hoping to waltz with our new Matilda.
For the song challenge I thought you might enjoy this version of our song, it is well worth a listen - the politically correct version!
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
koala
songtitle-65
songtitle-65
PhylM-S
ace
Another new buddy to spy and enjoy through your beautiful work!
August 6th, 2020
Wylie
ace
He does look like he's hatching a plan! Welcome newby. Maybe he's the Swagman!
August 6th, 2020
