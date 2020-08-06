Sign up
Photo 1956
what a poser
Matilda is definitely a star.
No further explanation needed for why I do what I do to keep these from going extinct.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
6th August 2020 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
Lesley
ace
Ah gorgeous. You're so lucky...and so are they.
August 6th, 2020
KV
ace
Truly stellar... her tongue looks furry too. I agree... Matilda is a shining star!!!
August 6th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Adorable!
August 6th, 2020
365 Project
close