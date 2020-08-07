Previous
a hop, skip and a jump by koalagardens
Photo 1957

a hop, skip and a jump

if you want to see the action - https://youtu.be/8hwM9Vk_5_w
Bullet never fails to please 😊
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Such a beautiful shot and wonderful tones. Amazing how well they blend in. Another great video, he is quite a character :-)
August 8th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
He was super active! Showing off and like you said, making sure none saw the slip! You got to love Bullet ❤️ 🐨
August 8th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Sweetie!
August 8th, 2020  
Lois ace
Great video! I hadn’t seen a koala so active- so much jumping!
August 8th, 2020  
