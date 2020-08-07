Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1957
a hop, skip and a jump
if you want to see the action -
https://youtu.be/8hwM9Vk_5_w
Bullet never fails to please 😊
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful shot and wonderful tones. Amazing how well they blend in. Another great video, he is quite a character :-)
August 8th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
He was super active! Showing off and like you said, making sure none saw the slip! You got to love Bullet ❤️ 🐨
August 8th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Sweetie!
August 8th, 2020
Lois
ace
Great video! I hadn’t seen a koala so active- so much jumping!
August 8th, 2020
