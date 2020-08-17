Previous
I'm ignoring you by koalagardens
Photo 1966

I'm ignoring you

Notice the spider web between us and his nose? https://youtu.be/Sh3djIjyoNE shows you how high he is.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

KV
The spider web makes his nose look different... cool shot.
August 17th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
Didn't see it at first, the spiderweb.
August 17th, 2020  
