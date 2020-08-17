Sign up
I'm ignoring you
Notice the spider web between us and his nose?
https://youtu.be/Sh3djIjyoNE
shows you how high he is.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5
2
365
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
17th August 2020 1:48pm
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
hugo
wildandfree
KV
The spider web makes his nose look different... cool shot.
August 17th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
Didn't see it at first, the spiderweb.
August 17th, 2020
