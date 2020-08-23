Sign up
Photo 1973
only worth one eye
Hugo rarely seems to think me worth my of this attention, he cracked one eye today. Mind you the gale force winds probably had him exhausted and I had to be patient to shoot between gusts.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
wildandfree
marlboromaam
ace
Poor Hugo! I wish I could sleep like he does though.
August 23rd, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
Guess he is holding on for dear life. Cannot be much fun high up in a tree with gale force winds all around.
August 23rd, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
He's holding tight! It's amazing they are aware of you. Glad you have patience as we are the benefactors of it.
August 23rd, 2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
I guess even Koalas have to pay more attention to holding on in a gale. You wouldn’t want to get blown out of one of those tall trees.
August 23rd, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
Hanging on for grim death...
August 23rd, 2020
365 Project
close