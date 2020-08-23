Previous
only worth one eye by koalagardens
Photo 1973

only worth one eye

Hugo rarely seems to think me worth my of this attention, he cracked one eye today. Mind you the gale force winds probably had him exhausted and I had to be patient to shoot between gusts.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Poor Hugo! I wish I could sleep like he does though.
August 23rd, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Guess he is holding on for dear life. Cannot be much fun high up in a tree with gale force winds all around.
August 23rd, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
He's holding tight! It's amazing they are aware of you. Glad you have patience as we are the benefactors of it.
August 23rd, 2020  
Joanne Diochon ace
I guess even Koalas have to pay more attention to holding on in a gale. You wouldn’t want to get blown out of one of those tall trees.
August 23rd, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
Hanging on for grim death...
August 23rd, 2020  
