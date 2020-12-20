Sign up
Photo 2092
bullet sooc
So sorry I'm behind commenting, cooking madly for Friday. First of the kids, and now 5 koalas arriving Thursday. Border exemptions look like the kids will get to come across. But who knows, it's a mad 2020 world.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3234
photos
247
followers
233
following
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
20th December 2020 2:04pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
