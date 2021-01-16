Sign up
Photo 2119
Webster arrives in the kindy
just 2 fellas in the kindy this time, this one has a wonderful nose pattern
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
webster
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
,
theme-thirds
Kareen King
Love this! FAv!
January 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Good way to tell the difference!
January 16th, 2021
Diana
ace
He looks like a real cool dude! Fabulous shot of him chilling in his new home.
January 16th, 2021
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
January 16th, 2021
