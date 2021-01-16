Previous
Webster arrives in the kindy by koalagardens
Photo 2119

Webster arrives in the kindy

just 2 fellas in the kindy this time, this one has a wonderful nose pattern
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Kareen King
Love this! FAv!
January 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Good way to tell the difference!
January 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
He looks like a real cool dude! Fabulous shot of him chilling in his new home.
January 16th, 2021  
carol white ace
A lovely capture
January 16th, 2021  
