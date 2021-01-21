Previous
the beauty of youth by koalagardens
Photo 2124

the beauty of youth

Ellie doesn't often give me a good clear shot but she is quite a little stunner 😊
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
DawnLouise
Adorable!!!
January 21st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet young lady
January 21st, 2021  
