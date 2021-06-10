Previous
hold with three, scratch with one by koalagardens
hold with three, scratch with one

Notice how Matilda is holding on with both feet and her right hand while she scratches away with the left. Had me giggling trying to photograph.
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Ellen Bogenschutz
Love this! She looks so relaxed!
June 12th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
That is one chilled out bear !
June 12th, 2021  
