Photo 2264
hold with three, scratch with one
Notice how Matilda is holding on with both feet and her right hand while she scratches away with the left. Had me giggling trying to photograph.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3585
photos
262
followers
248
following
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th June 2021 9:32am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
Love this! She looks so relaxed!
June 12th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
That is one chilled out bear !
June 12th, 2021
