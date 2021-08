a little Matilda in my life

I'm in 'stay at home' bliss really. It's all a bit strange, my quad bike is in waiting for some parts for repairs on the gears, and we are under lockdown and I've got koalas galore. Fortunately I invested in some hiking sticks a while back as I have bad knee. But I'm quite enjoying walking at leisure and really working hard to find more koalas per day than I've seen in some time. They really can be quite magical. Timing is everything after all.