bye bye babies by koalagardens
Photo 2436

bye bye babies

Already kindy time is over - Cupid and Barley went back to have their health checks ready for their full release. Both put on around 200g in their time here which is a lot, so we are all thrilled to see them graduate.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
May they carry on to lead happy and healthy lives ! lovely shot - fav
November 29th, 2021  
