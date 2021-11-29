Sign up
Photo 2436
bye bye babies
Already kindy time is over - Cupid and Barley went back to have their health checks ready for their full release. Both put on around 200g in their time here which is a lot, so we are all thrilled to see them graduate.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
May they carry on to lead happy and healthy lives ! lovely shot - fav
November 29th, 2021
