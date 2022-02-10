Previous
surprise ... by koalagardens
Photo 2509

surprise ...

... oh it's only you ...
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
JackieR ace
How will Australin Government giving koalas Endangered Status today impact on your work Katrina? Will chopping down of their trees and protection increase??
February 11th, 2022  
