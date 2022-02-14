Previous
little Miss Ellie by koalagardens
Photo 2513

little Miss Ellie

my January review https://youtu.be/Bz4XZ2P4oXw enjoy!
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
A sweet capture of Ellie.Fav😊
February 14th, 2022  
She looks so sweet. is the still around.
February 14th, 2022  
@bruni if you look at the photo information, yes it shows I took this photo in the last couple of days 🙃
February 14th, 2022  
Such a sweetheart for Valentine's day -fav 💕
February 14th, 2022  
Beautiful shot. I like the sun on her claws.
February 14th, 2022  
Looks like she has a smile on her face, cute capture
February 14th, 2022  
