Photo 2512
in his element
thank you for all the comments you all leave here, such a happy place at 365
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4087
photos
264
followers
255
following
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th February 2022 7:03am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
ndao1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Bless him -fav
February 13th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautifully framed with leaves!
February 13th, 2022
