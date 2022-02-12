Previous
wake me when we are safe by koalagardens
wake me when we are safe

what a perfect circle Bullet's mouth makes - it is lucky koalas don't realise how messed up this world has become
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Lou Ann ace
I love the light on Bullet. 🥰
February 12th, 2022  
Brigette ace
Nice clear profile and good timing
February 12th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
Is it too hopeful to think that the new category will actually make any difference?
February 12th, 2022  
