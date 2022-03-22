Previous
that moment when you just can't ... by koalagardens
Photo 2536

that moment when you just can't ...

stay awake anymore ...
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
JackieR ace
Do they ever actually drop off???
March 23rd, 2022  
Milanie ace
My head feels like that at times!
March 23rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond not healthy koalas normally, no
March 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh how cute is this, sounds like me after 6pm! Lovely shot of Bulllet dropping into slumberland.
March 23rd, 2022  
