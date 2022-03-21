Previous
my what big ears you have! by koalagardens
Photo 2535

my what big ears you have!

all the better to hear you with my dear ...
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
694% complete

Mags ace
Lovely fluffy fuzzy ears!
March 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I didn't realise Koalas wore ear-muffs !
March 22nd, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Big and fluffy
March 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the fluffiness
March 22nd, 2022  
