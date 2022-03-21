Sign up
Photo 2535
my what big ears you have!
all the better to hear you with my dear ...
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
11
4
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
20th March 2022 7:30am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
summer
conservation
koala
kindy
wildandfree
Mags
Lovely fluffy fuzzy ears!
March 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
I didn't realise Koalas wore ear-muffs !
March 22nd, 2022
Chris Cook
Big and fluffy
March 22nd, 2022
Milanie
Love the fluffiness
March 22nd, 2022
