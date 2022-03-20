Sign up
Photo 2534
sneaky peeks
haha can't fool me Bullet, I see ya
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4127
photos
263
followers
254
following
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th March 2022 3:47pm
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
Dixie Goode
ace
No you can't. Those leaves totally obstruct your view. Lol.
March 21st, 2022
