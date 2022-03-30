Previous
eating for stress by koalagardens
Photo 2544

eating for stress

Power is back on, Lismore is flooding at a higher level than 2017 (last major flood), but Bullet and the others here are eating it out.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Sharon Lee ace
Stay safe! Hi Bullet
March 30th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Eat away Bullet & stay calm..
March 30th, 2022  
Christina
of course - what else?
March 30th, 2022  
