Photo 2544
eating for stress
Power is back on, Lismore is flooding at a higher level than 2017 (last major flood), but Bullet and the others here are eating it out.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4168
photos
263
followers
254
following
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th March 2022 12:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
flood
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
ndao2
Sharon Lee
ace
Stay safe! Hi Bullet
March 30th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Eat away Bullet & stay calm..
March 30th, 2022
Christina
of course - what else?
March 30th, 2022
