mmmm crunchy by koalagardens
Photo 2545

mmmm crunchy

Yep koalas occasionally eat a little bark.
Bullet had a good feed of tallowwood, sadly I then missed him having a munch on some dirt, but got outside with the camera to catch him finishing off with some bark for a mineral top up.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Desi
Interesting. I guess it helps their digestive systems
March 30th, 2022  
