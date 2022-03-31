Sign up
Photo 2545
mmmm crunchy
Yep koalas occasionally eat a little bark.
Bullet had a good feed of tallowwood, sadly I then missed him having a munch on some dirt, but got outside with the camera to catch him finishing off with some bark for a mineral top up.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
29th March 2022 12:13pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
ndao2
Desi
Interesting. I guess it helps their digestive systems
March 30th, 2022
