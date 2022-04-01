Previous
drying out by koalagardens
Photo 2546

drying out

Bullet in his favourite spot in his favourite tree drying out all the important bits - we don't want to get musty do we?
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Suzanne ace
Great photo and LOL
March 31st, 2022  
