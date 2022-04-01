Sign up
Photo 2546
drying out
Bullet in his favourite spot in his favourite tree drying out all the important bits - we don't want to get musty do we?
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4171
photos
263
followers
254
following
697% complete
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
31st March 2022 8:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
flood
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
Suzanne
ace
Great photo and LOL
March 31st, 2022
