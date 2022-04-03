Previous
I am perfectly hidden by koalagardens
Photo 2548

I am perfectly hidden

Bullet believes he is just another tree branch
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Diana ace
A big branch at that, lovely shot and dappled light. I sometimes wonder if they know how lucky they are to be in Koala Gardens 😊
April 2nd, 2022  
