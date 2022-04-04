Previous
I'm too chill for this world by koalagardens
Photo 2549

I'm too chill for this world

oh Bullet, if only we could relax like a koala! (notice the hair caught in his grooming toes) Apologies I still only have phone tethered connection.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Desi
Oh wow, brilliant. He sure does look chilled
April 3rd, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks as if he has just given himself a good grooming.
April 3rd, 2022  
