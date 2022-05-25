Previous
my boy Bullet by koalagardens
Photo 2600

my boy Bullet

looks like tucking your head in and sleeping in a ball during the rain works as his head is far dryer than the rest of him
25th May 2022 25th May 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done Bullet , he knows the ropes doesn't he ! Super portrait - fav
May 26th, 2022  
