mamma Ellie by koalagardens
Photo 2601

mamma Ellie

tho she wasn't showing me her secret today you can see here https://youtu.be/le3__dwXBCk
26th May 2022 26th May 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Jean ace
sweet face
May 27th, 2022  
Gerasimos Georg.
love it :D
May 27th, 2022  
Michelle
So cute
May 27th, 2022  
