Photo 2602
a big chair for a big boy
Hugo showing us that koalas do sometimes choose sturdy sleeping places
27th May 2022
27th May 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
hugo
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
So good to have a "comfy bed" from time to time ! fav
May 28th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
Hugo certainly seems to have a low, and secure, centre of gravity.
May 28th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
Smile for the day!
May 28th, 2022
