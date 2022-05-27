Previous
a big chair for a big boy by koalagardens
Photo 2602

a big chair for a big boy

Hugo showing us that koalas do sometimes choose sturdy sleeping places
27th May 2022 27th May 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to have a "comfy bed" from time to time ! fav
May 28th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Hugo certainly seems to have a low, and secure, centre of gravity.
May 28th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Smile for the day!
May 28th, 2022  
