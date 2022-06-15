Previous
oh that little face by koalagardens
Photo 2621

oh that little face

This joey has me quite captivated - video coming this weekend ....
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A bewildered look at the whole wide world !
June 16th, 2022  
Shanne
very cute
June 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
I can imagine you hanging around phoenix quite often! Such a wonderful shot of that cute little face.
June 16th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Bright eyed little beauty...
June 16th, 2022  
Wylie ace
what a funny look, doesn't look real!
June 16th, 2022  
