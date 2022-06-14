Sign up
Photo 2620
mother and child aaaah
so satisfying to get any glimpses of this pair
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
phoenix
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Super shot! Definitely an “aww” moment!
June 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How cosy is that !
June 15th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Adorable.
June 15th, 2022
