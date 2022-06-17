Sign up
Photo 2623
hope for the future
video cuteness
https://youtu.be/999pdznvXe4
comment at YouTube if you think this is a boy or girl!
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4329
photos
259
followers
252
following
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2619
1542
2620
1543
2621
1544
2622
2623
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th June 2022 9:52am
nature
,
animals
,
baby
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2022
Michelle
Cuteness overload
June 17th, 2022
