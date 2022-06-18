Previous
I'm too relaxed for my tree by koalagardens
I'm too relaxed for my tree

In the winter, breeding season over, even the alpha male can kick back and relax ...
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Jacqueline ace
It’s nice to take a nap after all that heavy work!
June 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha , great title ! So good to relax with his feet up !
June 18th, 2022  
