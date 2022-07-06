Sign up
Photo 2641
Mum, is this how we eat/
Hope is learning well, you can see there is leaf in her mouth for real.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
hope
conservation
pearl
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
sixws-132
Renee Salamon
ace
How cute is she 😊
July 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Ever so adorable, you must be tickled pink to have her around.
July 9th, 2022
