Mum, is this how we eat/ by koalagardens
Mum, is this how we eat/

Hope is learning well, you can see there is leaf in her mouth for real.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Renee Salamon ace
How cute is she 😊
July 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
Ever so adorable, you must be tickled pink to have her around.
July 9th, 2022  
