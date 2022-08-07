Sign up
Photo 2674
entwined
it can be hard to tell where mum ends and joey begins sometimes, let alone the branches
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
4
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4436
photos
254
followers
243
following
732% complete
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2670
1594
2671
1595
2672
1596
2673
2674
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
6th August 2022 2:57pm
nature
,
animals
,
emma
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
shine
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Christina
So cute and cuddly!
August 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cosy in mums arms ! Took me a few seconds to untangle the scene in my mind ! fav
August 9th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Can't get over how cute these joeys are!
August 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and framed.
August 9th, 2022
