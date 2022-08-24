Sign up
Photo 2691
out to dinner with mum
Hope is big enough to backride now, and eating entire leaves with confidence. Doesn't take long really!
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
4
4
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th August 2022 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
pearl
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
