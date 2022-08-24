Previous
out to dinner with mum by koalagardens
Photo 2691

out to dinner with mum

Hope is big enough to backride now, and eating entire leaves with confidence. Doesn't take long really!
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
