make a deal? by koalagardens
Photo 2708

make a deal?

grip carefully when a koala offers to shake!
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
What a great close up, I doubt I would want to shake hands ;-)
September 12th, 2022  
